ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,796 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of ABIOMED worth $29,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in ABIOMED by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in ABIOMED by 5.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in ABIOMED by 0.9% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ABIOMED by 3.3% in the third quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ABIOMED by 41.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $183.37. 10,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,295. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.02 and a 52 week high of $364.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.09. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.46.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42. ABIOMED had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.25.

ABIOMED Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

