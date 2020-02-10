Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.45.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACHC shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 773.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 523.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000.

ACHC opened at $33.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.68. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $25.53 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

