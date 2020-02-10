Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) is Tower Bridge Advisors’ 5th Largest Position

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 2.7% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $25,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Accenture by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $739,032.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,255,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,428.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.82.

ACN stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $212.06. The stock had a trading volume of 643,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,475. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $154.02 and a 52-week high of $214.46.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

