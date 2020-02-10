ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Director David L. Sites Sells 2,000 Shares

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Director David L. Sites sold 2,000 shares of ACNB stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $72,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,161.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ACNB traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.65. 363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.23. ACNB Co. has a 1 year low of $31.83 and a 1 year high of $41.00.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 13.49%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACNB. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACNB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in ACNB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $559,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in ACNB by 8.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in ACNB by 10.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in ACNB by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

