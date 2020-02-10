Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.24.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACOR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.01. The stock had a trading volume of 31,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,449. The firm has a market cap of $97.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Acorda Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $16.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACOR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

