Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) PT Raised to $70.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 10th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.76.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.74. 1,005,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,467,978. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.50. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $62.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $199,234.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 280,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,731,938.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 164,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.