Acute Angle Cloud 24 Hour Volume Hits $551,881.00 (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, CoinTiger, HADAX and LBank. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $2.22 million and $551,881.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 301% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,830.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $219.96 or 0.02235925 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $442.64 or 0.04499610 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.67 or 0.00748879 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.89 or 0.00862915 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00120114 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010132 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00026078 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.60 or 0.00697288 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinTiger, HADAX, BiteBTC and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

