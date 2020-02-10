AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) vs. Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:GPAQ) Critical Analysis

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) and Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:GPAQ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

This table compares AdaptHealth and Leisure Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdaptHealth N/A 13.25% 0.26% Leisure Acquisition N/A 10.71% 0.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AdaptHealth and Leisure Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdaptHealth 0 0 5 0 3.00 Leisure Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

AdaptHealth presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.54%. Given AdaptHealth’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AdaptHealth is more favorable than Leisure Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.7% of AdaptHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Leisure Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Leisure Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AdaptHealth and Leisure Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdaptHealth N/A N/A $2.09 million $0.08 195.63 Leisure Acquisition N/A N/A $1.08 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

AdaptHealth has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leisure Acquisition has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AdaptHealth beats Leisure Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

Leisure Acquisition Company Profile

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Naples, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.