Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $182.38 Million

Brokerages expect Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report $182.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Addus Homecare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $179.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $185.49 million. Addus Homecare reported sales of $139.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Addus Homecare will report full year sales of $641.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $637.98 million to $644.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $760.10 million, with estimates ranging from $747.92 million to $773.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Addus Homecare.

ADUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Addus Homecare from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Addus Homecare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

In related news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 990 shares of Addus Homecare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $97,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,742.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider W Bradley Bickham sold 676 shares of Addus Homecare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $65,531.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,236.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 727,529 shares of company stock valued at $60,541,251 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 147,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 23,901 shares in the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $99.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 67.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of -0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.86. Addus Homecare has a fifty-two week low of $59.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.22.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

