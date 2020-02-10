Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.14 Billion

Brokerages expect that Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) will announce $4.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Adient’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.13 billion and the highest is $4.15 billion. Adient reported sales of $4.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Adient will report full year sales of $15.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.64 billion to $15.79 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $15.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.57 billion to $16.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Adient.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Adient in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Buckingham Research upgraded Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on Adient in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Adient from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adient by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 221,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Adient by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adient by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $26.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Adient has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average of $22.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 3.08.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adient (ADNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.