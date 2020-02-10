Adshares Achieves Market Cap of $1.88 Million (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Adshares has a total market cap of $1.88 million and $6,928.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Adshares has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares token can now be purchased for $0.0540 or 0.00000549 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.70 or 0.03557479 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00257990 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00034161 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00136409 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002643 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares’ launch date was July 7th, 2017. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,841,465 tokens. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net.

Adshares Token Trading

Adshares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

