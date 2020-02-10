Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Advance Auto Parts worth $16,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3,687.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

AAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down from $162.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Atlantic Securities cut Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts to in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.33.

Shares of NYSE AAP traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.77. 216,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,984. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.09 and a 1 year high of $182.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

