Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WMS. Robert W. Baird set a $68.00 price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

NYSE WMS opened at $45.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 0.96. Advanced Drainage Systems has a one year low of $24.19 and a one year high of $47.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $393.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.60 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 16.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Ronald R. Vitarelli sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,399.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $70,731.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $184,380.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,058,831 shares of company stock worth $39,599,232. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth about $20,693,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 25.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,543,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,817,000 after purchasing an additional 312,472 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 757,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,425,000 after purchasing an additional 262,709 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 339.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,197,000 after purchasing an additional 262,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.2% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 963,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,106,000 after purchasing an additional 218,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

