Advanced Technology Coin Trading Up 36.6% Over Last 7 Days (ARC)

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. During the last week, Advanced Technology Coin has traded 36.6% higher against the dollar. Advanced Technology Coin has a market capitalization of $106,230.00 and $224.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007767 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 100.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Advanced Technology Coin

ARC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,327,417 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official website is arcticcoin.org. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main.

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Trading

Advanced Technology Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Advanced Technology Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Advanced Technology Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

