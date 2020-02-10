Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 3,087 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.5% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 563,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,347,000 after buying an additional 26,996 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 302,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,831,000 after buying an additional 63,080 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 185,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,213,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $126.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $96.70 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.01 and its 200 day moving average is $121.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

