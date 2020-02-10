Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 5,624 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.28% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIDU. Dfpg Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FIDU opened at $43.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average of $40.77. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $36.68 and a 1-year high of $43.63.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.