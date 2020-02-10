Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 6,959 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 86.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 6,959 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,424,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,576 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 14.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In other news, VP John C. Skinner sold 8,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $859,096.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,717.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $2,399,580.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,548,170.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,829 shares of company stock worth $16,513,651. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEYS. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $94.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. Keysight Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.85.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.