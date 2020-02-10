Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 360.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,801 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 215.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,076,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,368,000 after acquiring an additional 735,109 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,321,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,125,000 after acquiring an additional 490,156 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $32,417,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 16,411.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 313,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,167,000 after acquiring an additional 311,810 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth $17,585,000.

In related news, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $581,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,923,375 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.58.

NYSE:TER opened at $69.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.59. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.04 and a 52-week high of $81.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

