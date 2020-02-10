Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $365,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 25.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the period.

Shares of FCOM opened at $37.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.60. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $38.32.

