Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 1,015 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of VBR opened at $135.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.38. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $120.37 and a 1-year high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

