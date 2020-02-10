Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 21,888 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 94.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,888 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,202,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 44.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 17,788 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 161,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,708 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 198,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 35,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $33.45 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $34.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day moving average is $32.47.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

