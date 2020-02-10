Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 635 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Clorox by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,336,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,101,000 after purchasing an additional 207,856 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.4% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,651,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,423,000 after acquiring an additional 17,409 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,047,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 617,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 519,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.23.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $106,096.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,503.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLX stock opened at $166.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.09. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $144.12 and a 52 week high of $167.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

