Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 737 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 2,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 289,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,121,000 after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.06.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $249.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.64. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $163.53 and a one year high of $251.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.52%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

