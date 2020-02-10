Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 759 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 53.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $113,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 39.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $247,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 83.5% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter.

RYT stock opened at $205.15 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $157.58 and a 1-year high of $210.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.52.

