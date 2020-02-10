Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,375 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,999,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,196,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 12,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 33,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 35,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

URI opened at $149.75 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $101.90 and a one year high of $170.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.38. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,168.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on URI. ValuEngine cut United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.33.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

