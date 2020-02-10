Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 95.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $1,184,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised Brown & Brown from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $46.75 on Monday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $46.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.46 and its 200 day moving average is $37.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.29%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

