Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 69.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,584 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 42,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 407,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,525,000 after acquiring an additional 176,243 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $47.79 on Monday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $48.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd.

