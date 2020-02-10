Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 86,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 31,094 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 16,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,156,000. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.55.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $84.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.22 and a 200-day moving average of $80.52. The firm has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.22. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $72.35 and a twelve month high of $86.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.62%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.