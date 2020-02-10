Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 208.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,949,311,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at $446,171,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at $371,059,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,551,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,375,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $229.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.71. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $156.90 and a 1 year high of $230.58.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.65.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,935,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

