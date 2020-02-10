Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 665,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,455,000 after buying an additional 414,708 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 749,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after buying an additional 39,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1,743.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 13,424 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $20.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands Inc has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $22.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NWL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Consumer Edge cut Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

