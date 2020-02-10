Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 2,413.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,669,000 after acquiring an additional 370,037 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 729.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,749,000 after acquiring an additional 339,564 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 1,885.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 342,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,056,000 after acquiring an additional 324,844 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 547,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,838,000 after acquiring an additional 316,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 281.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 406,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,795,000 after acquiring an additional 299,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $208.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $151.51 and a 1-year high of $220.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.35.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

EL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $223.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Edward Jones cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.33.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

