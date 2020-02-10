Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 157.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1,171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $58.33 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.21 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.0864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

