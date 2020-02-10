Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stock Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,763,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,197,000 after purchasing an additional 373,372 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 454.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 65,533 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $271,068.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,916.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,627,981.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,308 shares in the company, valued at $27,090,412.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,817 shares of company stock worth $3,493,237. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $83.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.93. Progressive Corp has a one year low of $67.21 and a one year high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

