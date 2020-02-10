Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,621 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 346.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Seagate Technology by 1,146.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $296,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 62,257 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $3,714,875.19. Insiders have sold a total of 161,399 shares of company stock worth $9,635,585 in the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on STX. ValuEngine cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $54.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $64.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.68 and its 200-day moving average is $55.11.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.94%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

