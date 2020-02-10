Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,099 shares of company stock worth $10,740,750 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $179.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $144.04 and a 52-week high of $180.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADP. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.20.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

