Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,061 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mondrian Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $4,195,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 30,410 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $5,378,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 217.7% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 448,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 307,561 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cleveland Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.37.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $56.88 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $60.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.92.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,160,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,417. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

