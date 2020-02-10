Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,273,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 295.7% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $239.81 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $210.19 and a 1 year high of $244.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.43 and its 200-day moving average is $229.63.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

