Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 177.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $136.01 on Monday. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $124.36 and a 52-week high of $155.09. The stock has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.30 and a 200-day moving average of $140.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 34.17%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.86.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

