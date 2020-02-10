Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,332 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $331,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 9,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments Inc. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL opened at $75.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.57. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

