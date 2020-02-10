Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 69.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2,785.7% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock opened at $167.45 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $132.68 and a 52-week high of $180.48. The stock has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.55 and a 200-day moving average of $167.11.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.01. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 5,075 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.38, for a total transaction of $879,903.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,522,840.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $411,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,989,626.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,688 shares of company stock worth $4,700,421. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $180.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.79.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

