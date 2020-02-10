Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,948 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.9% in the third quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth approximately $985,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 120,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.69.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $53.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $74.94. The company has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

