Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.31% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNQI. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 30,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNQI opened at $151.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.57. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.75 and a fifty-two week high of $153.81.

