Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.57% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 21,684 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,467,000.

NYSEARCA FPEI opened at $20.38 on Monday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $20.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. This is an increase from First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

