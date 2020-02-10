Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,160.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,970.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 11th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,127.63.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,909.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,007.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1,964.84. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,640.54 and a one year high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 29.05%. Booking’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $37.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.44 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

