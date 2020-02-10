Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 131.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank grew its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 32,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $181,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,359.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,887 shares of company stock worth $2,150,184 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLR. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Argus reduced their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.31.

NYSE DLR opened at $123.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.70. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $109.33 and a 12 month high of $136.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 123.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.45%.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

