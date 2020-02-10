Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 20,908.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,727 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Incyte by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 477,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,481,000 after buying an additional 327,456 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,878,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,418,000 after buying an additional 209,772 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 357.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 264,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,626,000 after buying an additional 206,552 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 270.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,477,000 after buying an additional 201,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth about $11,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INCY. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim cut Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Incyte from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $74.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.23. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $71.84 and a 1-year high of $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 3,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $300,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,354,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Trower sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.76, for a total value of $1,406,400.00. Insiders sold 44,642 shares of company stock worth $4,147,155 over the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

