Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,179 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $61,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $61.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.72. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The company has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.64.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

