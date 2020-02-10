Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 4,313 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,064 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,875 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 355,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,148,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $846,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QCOM opened at $87.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $103.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.56. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.91 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,887.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,603.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,045 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,622,253.10. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

