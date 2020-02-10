Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 5,196 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 266,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,911,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 21,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 34,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $79.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.85 and a 200 day moving average of $73.39. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.12 and a 12 month high of $79.89.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

