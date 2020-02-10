Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 5,302 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,193,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,358,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,865 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in Welltower by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 45,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in Welltower by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 79,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Welltower by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 32,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $84.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.18. Welltower Inc has a twelve month low of $71.18 and a twelve month high of $93.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

